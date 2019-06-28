Look: Lakers Fans Pitch Kawhi Leonard with LeBron James, Anthony Davis Billboard

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Clippers fans aren't the only ones putting up billboards in Los Angeles to try to recruit Kawhi Leonard.

Days after "#Kawhi2LAC" billboards popped up in L.A., Lakers fans have begun the recruiting process ahead of Sunday's free-agency window:

After leading the Toronto Raptors to their first-ever championship, the two-time Finals MVP will be an unrestricted free agent this summer after declining his $21.3 million player option for the 2019-20 campaign.

When Leonard was forcing his way out of San Antonio last offseason, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Southern California native was targeting L.A., preferably the Lakers. Though the Clippers have long been viewed as the top threat to steal the three-time All-Star from the Raptors, the Lakers have recently emerged as a legitimate option.

Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that Leonard was keeping an eye on the Lakers' cap situation. As the Lakers subsequently cleared enough space for a max contract slot, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Get Up on Friday that Leonard is "seriously considering" teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis:

Los Angeles now has $32 million in cap space, per Wojnarowski, after Davis waived his $4 million trade bonus and the team sent Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones to the Washington Wizards on Thursday.