Jay Williams on Kevin Durant Nets Rumors: 'Everything Is Still on the Table'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 28, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Denver Nuggets during an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Even though the Brooklyn Nets remain firmly in the race for Kevin Durant, don't start printing the jerseys quite yet. 

On ESPN's First Take on ESPN, Jay Williams said "everything is still on the table" with regards to Durant's free agency. 

During his radio show on Thursday, Stephen A. Smith said he was "pretty much hearing it's done" that Durant and Kyrie Irving were going to sign with Brooklyn. 

Brian Windhorst, also on First Take, backed up Smith's report: "The concept that Durant has talked to people about other free agents joining him with the Brooklyn Nets has reached my ears. But just because they've talked about it doesn't mean it's a final decision."

Williams would seem likely to have as much insight into Durant's plans as anyone. The pair work together on the ESPN+ show The Boardroom about the intersection of sports, business and entrepreneurship. Williams hosted the show, with Durant serving as executive producer and star. 

The Nets have frequently been linked to Durant and Irving heading into free agency. 

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant is "still considering a number of scenarios" that include the Nets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and a return to the Golden State Warriors

Irving could be the first domino to fall if the Nets sign both players. The six-time All-Star is "leaning toward" taking a four-year, $141 million deal from Brooklyn when free agency begins Sunday, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post

If Durant wants to join a team with another superstar in place, the Nets securing an early commitment from Irving could significantly improve their chances. 

Durant is expected to miss all of next season after undergoing surgery on his ruptured Achilles earlier this month. His next team will be signing him with the hope the 10-time All-Star will return in peak form for the 2020-21 season. 

