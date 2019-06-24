Stan Kasten Says Netting at Dodger Stadium Will Be Extended to Protect Fans

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 21: General view of Dodger Stadium during the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals on April 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers will extend the protective netting at Dodger Stadium, team president Stan Kasten said Monday.

"We have been talking for some time with different providers and looking at different options," Kasten said, per the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. "Surely we will be expanding netting. I don't know yet the final configuration. Obviously, there are some different choices to be made and different products which each come with their own set of challenges."

A Dodgers fan was hospitalized for precautionary reasons Sunday after being struck in the head by a foul ball in the team's 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockets.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

