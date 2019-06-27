Ranking the Greatest NBA Small Forwards Since 2000

0 of 11

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Every year, the NBA world debates who is the greatest player in the league. For more than a decade, though, the answer has pointed to a small forward.

LeBron James has put together a legendary career, but the three-time champion has impressive company at the position.

The following rankings are subjective, but we've considered individual production and accolades, contributions to team success and advanced metrics such win shares (WS), value over replacement player (VORP) and player efficiency rating (PER).

Only a player's production since the beginning of the 2000-01 season was taken into account here. Contributions before then are mentioned in career highlights but not measured.