Video: Vince Carter Reveals He'll Retire After His 22nd NBA Season Next Year

John Amis/Associated Press

Vince Carter continues to extend his career, but as of now, the 2019-20 season will be his last in the NBA.

Speaking on ESPN's The Jump Wednesday, the 42-year-old said he can play one more year:

"I got one more run in me," Carter said.

Rachel Nichols reminded him that he has said he'd play two more years in each of the past few seasons, but Carter apparently now believes he will retire after next season.

Teammate Trae Young seemed happy about the news:

The guard has already spent 21 years in the NBA, putting together a Hall of Fame career during his time with the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets. He earned eight All-Star selections in his first nine years in the league, plus a Rookie of the Year award in 1998-99.

While he is no longer a superstar, he has transformed into an ideal role player over the past decade while contributing both on and off the court for teams that need a veteran presence.

He spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 7.4 points in 17.5 minutes per game across 76 appearances. He was also more than 10 years older than anyone else on the roster.

Carter will once again head toward free agency after only signing a one-year deal in Atlanta, but he said in April his hope was to stay where he is for another season.

"I would like to," he said of staying with the Hawks, per Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. "We'll see what happens."

After playing for eight different organizations in his career, he would likely feel right at home no matter where he lands next season.