Every NBA Team's Realistic Dream Signing in 2019 Free Agency

New Orleans Pelicans ($15.2 million): Brook Lopez

Keith Smith's sheet wasn't updated to reflect the Anthony Davis trade, but he told me the Pelicans will have about $18 million to spend after the trade goes through. That's not too bad considering what they have on the roster while launching their "rebuild."

Their projected lineup after the trade features Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson (once drafted at No. 1 overall) and a center. So, who should that center be?

The trade is still too fresh for any actual rumors, so it's all just speculation right now. But why not Brook Lopez? He could stretch the court for Williamson's rim-running and give the Pelicans a nice blend of youth and experience.

They might even be a playoff team next year.

Denver Nuggets ($17.4 million): Nikola Mirotic

The $17.4 million here assumes the Nuggets opt not to keep Paul Millsap and his $30.5 million contract, which is by no means a foregone conclusion. However, let's entertain the thought.

Nikola Mirotic could give the Nuggets the greatest all-Nikola big-man tandem the NBA has ever seen, although the sample size here is pretty limited.

The Nuggets would be a nice fit for Mirotic, too, as they have an offense in which he would thrive without having to function as an on-court leader. At times, he could get hot and function as an unstoppable force. When he's doing that, the Nuggets could just ride him until he cools off.

And when that inevitably happens, they could just pivot to their other stars.

The Nuggets also have enough wings that they wouldn't have to make the oft-failed decision to play him at the 3 and find out he can't handle that role defensively.

Chicago Bulls ($20.8 million): Patrick Beverley

The Chicago Bulls have assembled a young core of players who could blossom into a playoff team if they get the right point guard, and it is increasingly looking like Kris Dunn is not the right point guard.

Every other position is set with Zach LaVine, Otto Porter Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. They can (and probably will) draft a point guard, as they're looking at Darius Garland and Coby White with the No. 7 pick, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

They could still land another in free agency, and Johnson also reported Patrick Beverley is in their sights. The feeling seems mutual:

"But ask Beverley which has been his favorite social media post from a fan and the veteran guard doesn't hesitate.

"'The ones where they had my picture in a Bulls jersey,' Beverley said Thursday by phone. 'That looked pretty dope.'"

Beverley would give the Bulls a defensive-minded leader who has the kind of fiery disposition they could use, and he wouldn't detract offensively from what the young stars can do.

Los Angeles Lakers ($32.5 million): Patrick Beverley

As with the Pelicans, the Lakers' figure in Smith's sheet doesn't reflect the current cap number. The "real" number is closer to $24 million unless they can convince the Pelicans to change the date on which the Davis trade goes through, which won't happen without the Lakers giving up even more than they already have.

While Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks of ESPN report there is some possibility they could do some machinations to clear space for the max, it requires a third team to take on players, as well as the purchasing of second-round picks and Anthony Davis to waive his trade kicker.

So increasingly, it seems the Lakers are not going to have enough for a third max contract. It's also not realistic to think Kyrie Irving or Jimmy Butler would take a pay cut of around $10 million per year to play in L.A.

It's not impossible, but it's not realistic.

The Lakers would be better served to spread that money over two players rather than one, and Patrick Beverley would be a great option here. He's a good shooter (39.8 percent from deep over the last two years) who is content letting someone else run the offense.

Furthermore, with James "resting" on defense these days and Kyle Kuzma enduring challenges on that end, the Lakers will need a bulldog defender such as Beverley.

Atlanta Hawks ($25.0 million): Klay Thompson

The Atlanta Hawks are perfectly positioned to offer Klay Thompson a max deal. They have about $35 million in practical cap space, which is enough to make things happen.

For most teams, investing that much money in a player who isn't going to play most or all of the season might seem like a bad idea. But in this case, it makes sense. By signing Thompson, the Hawks would invest in the future while letting their younger players develop. And considering they have three top-17 picks in this year's draft, as well as one of the two best rookies from last year, that's a big plus.

Now about that rookie: His name is Trae Young, and he is reminiscent of Stephen Curry. In related news, Thompson has some experience playing with Curry and could bring that acumen to a new partnership with the Hawks' budding star.

It's a deal that might also make sense for Thompson, who perhaps never got the respect he deserved playing alongside so many other stars in Golden State.