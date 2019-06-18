Woj: Kawhi Leonard's LA Focus on Clippers, Not Lakers; Raptors Still in Play

Ben Margot/Associated Press

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski does not believe a Big Three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard with the Los Angeles Lakers is a likely scenario entering the 2019 offseason.

Appearing Tuesday on Get Up, Wojnarowski reported that Leonard's decision in free agency will probably come down to re-signing with the Toronto Raptors or joining the Los Angeles Clippers:

"The reality is Kawhi Leonard's focused on Los Angeles, but it's the Clippers, not the Lakers. No. 1, they don't have the money to sign him. And two, the idea of him being a third wheel on a team trying to create a superteam, that has not been Kawhi's M.O. The Clippers are poised to be able to lure him from Toronto. This will be a Raptors-Clippers fight down to the end. He may take meetings with more teams; it's not even certain he'd even take a meeting with the Lakers right now."

Leonard led the Raptors to their first NBA championship in team history and was named the 2019 NBA Finals MVP in Toronto's 4-2 series win over the Golden State Warriors.

