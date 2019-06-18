Woj: Kawhi Leonard's LA Focus on Clippers, Not Lakers; Raptors Still in Play

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2019

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard speaks at a news conference alongside the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski does not believe a Big Three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard with the Los Angeles Lakers is a likely scenario entering the 2019 offseason.

Appearing Tuesday on Get Up, Wojnarowski reported that Leonard's decision in free agency will probably come down to re-signing with the Toronto Raptors or joining the Los Angeles Clippers:

"The reality is Kawhi Leonard's focused on Los Angeles, but it's the Clippers, not the Lakers. No. 1, they don't have the money to sign him. And two, the idea of him being a third wheel on a team trying to create a superteam, that has not been Kawhi's M.O. The Clippers are poised to be able to lure him from Toronto. This will be a Raptors-Clippers fight down to the end. He may take meetings with more teams; it's not even certain he'd even take a meeting with the Lakers right now."

Leonard led the Raptors to their first NBA championship in team history and was named the 2019 NBA Finals MVP in Toronto's 4-2 series win over the Golden State Warriors.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kawhi Not Rushing Free Agency Decision

    'It’s not time to stress, it’s still time to have some fun...Once that time comes, then we’ll all lay the pros and cons'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Not Rushing Free Agency Decision

    'It’s not time to stress, it’s still time to have some fun...Once that time comes, then we’ll all lay the pros and cons'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pat Bev to Meet with Multiple Teams Before Clippers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pat Bev to Meet with Multiple Teams Before Clippers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏀 NBA draft on Thursday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏀 NBA draft on Thursday

    Corey Knapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Police Confirm Shooting at Raptors Parade

    At least four people suffered 'serious injuries'

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Police Confirm Shooting at Raptors Parade

    At least four people suffered 'serious injuries'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report