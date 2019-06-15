Windhorst: Lakers' Anthony Davis Trade with Pelicans Is Nets-Celtics Part 2

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are happy about getting Anthony Davis, but their reported trade with the New Orleans Pelicans could have serious consequences down the line.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN initially reported the Lakers gave up three first-round picks in addition to Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart. However, this deal could extend for quite a few years.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps provided a breakdown of the picks changing hands:

As Ramona Shelburne of ESPN explained, the Pelicans didn't want Los Angeles' pick for 2020 but "essentially have control of the Lakers draft for the next seven years" thanks to pick swaps.

"What they gave up for him is potentially scandalous," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Saturday. "...Not all the details are out there yet...It is the Nets-Celtics trade part 2...What they gave was one of the most lopsided trades in terms of draft compensation in league history."

The Brooklyn Nets were initially declared winners of a 2013 trade to acquire Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce from the Boston Celtics, making them instant contenders in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, the three unprotected picks, plus a first-round swap in 2017 ended up being quite valuable.

Boston ended up with the No. 3 pick in 2016 (used on Jaylen Brown) and the No. 1 pick in 2017 (the team traded back to No. 3 and selected Jayson Tatum). The 2018 pick helped the Celtics land Kyrie Irving in a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the Lakers will likely be a top team next season with Davis and LeBron James, it will be hard to stay on top forever as James ages and eventually retires.

If Los Angeles falls back out of contention in four years, those picks could end up becoming quite valuable for New Orleans. Even if the Lakers win it all in 2020, it might take years to truly evaluate how New Orleans fared on its end of the deal.