2020 NBA Title Odds: Warriors, Lakers, Bucks Open as Favorites; Raptors at No. 6

The Toronto Raptors are the kings of the basketball world after winning the 2019 NBA Finals, but they are not the favorites in the eyes of Las Vegas to be the last ones standing next season. 

According to ESPN.com's David Purdum, Caesars Sportsbook lists the Golden State Warriors as the favorites to win the 2020 Finals:

Purdum noted that the odds are likely to change after Warriors star Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals on Thursday.

          

