The Best Player Every NBA Team Could Add in Free Agency

1 of 6

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers: Jeremy Lamb, SG, 27

David Nwaba? Nik Stauskas? Nay, the Cavs should go all-in on Jeremy Lamb this summer.

Cleveland is still a year away from potentially signing an impactful free agent. It can dump over $88 million worth of expiring contracts next summer.

For now, a $9 million mid-level exception is the best the Cavs can do, although even offering that pushes this 19-win roster to over $140 million in total salary. Cleveland would have to dump one of its expiring contracts onto a team with cap space and waive JR Smith just to stay under the luxury-tax line.

If that's the path the Cavs take, Lamb makes sense as a potential starting shooting guard, given he averaged a career-high 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals for the Charlotte Hornets last season. Lamb was the team's second-leading scorer behind Kemba Walker, and the Hornets were 4.6 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor.

Houston Rockets: Danny Green, SG, 31

With $125 million already committed to next year, the Rockets will be limited to the mid-level and veteran-minimum contracts.

The best thing they can do is target athletic two-way wings who can space the floor and don't need the ball in their hands. If he's willing to take a slight pay cut, Danny Green could fill that role.

Playing beside Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry, Green drilled 47.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes in the regular season, a number that could actually increase if he shares the court with James Harden and Chris Paul.

Green has years of experience facing the Golden State Warriors while a member of the San Antonio Spurs and now the Toronto Raptors. He would be the best Houston could get in free agency.

Miami Heat: Jeff Green, PF, 32

Any dreams that Miami could have cap space are quickly disappearing.

Goran Dragic is exercising his $19.2 million player option for the 2019-20 season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Hassan Whiteside has his own option for $27.1 million that he'll almost certainly accept as well.

Even offering a mid-level exception seems unlikely, as the Heat would be pushing $150 million in team salary before factoring in luxury taxes. Miami finished 39-43 last season and needs to shed as much salary as possible. This means all incoming players will likely be on minimum deals.

Jeff Green's last two contracts with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards were one-year vet minimums. In both seasons he responded with at least 10.8 points per game and a positive on/off rating, which is about all a team can ask at that price.

While financial breathing room will come in 2020, don't expect any big names to sign in South Beach this summer.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Seth Curry, SG, 28

Let's put it this way: The Thunder wish they were in as good of a financial position as the Heat. It's that bad.

Oklahoma City needs more shooting, and it needs it at a discount. Enter Seth Curry, who wrapped up a solid season in Portland that saw him average 7.9 points in 18.9 minutes off the bench while connecting on 45.0 percent of his three-pointers.

After years of bouncing around the NBA and G League, Curry has proved himself worthy of being a rotation player and would fit nicely between Russell Westbrook and Paul George for spurts.

Portland Trail Blazers: Al-Farouq Aminu, PF, 28

Already well over the salary cap, Portland should simply attempt to bring back one of its own.

Al-Farouq Aminu had a higher on/off rating than CJ McCollum (plus-10.0 points per 100 possessions to plus-6.3) and is usually called upon to defend the opponent's best offensive forward. He won't get the headlines of a Damian Lillard or McCollum, but the Blazers can't afford to lose Aminu's defense, rebounding and switchability.

Rodney Hood, Enes Kanter and Seth Curry also enter free agency, but Aminu is the best of the group and should be the Blazers' top offseason priority.