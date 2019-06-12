Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Knicks, Pelicans 'Have Had at Least 1 Conversation'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are keeping themselves in the mix for Anthony Davis if the New Orleans Pelicans decide to trade their All-Star center.

Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks and Pelicans "have had at least one conversation" about a deal involving Davis.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

