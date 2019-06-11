Anthony Davis Odds: Lakers Huge Favorites over Knicks to Trade for Pelicans Star

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are now listed as the prohibitive betting-line favorite to land New Orleans Pelicans superstar forward Anthony Davis in an offseason trade.

Here's a look at the updated odds as of Tuesday afternoon following an active couple days of rumors:

The Lakers' -500 betting line (bet $500 to win $100) is equivalent to an 83.3 percent chance. Meanwhile, the +4000 odds of Davis staying in New Orleans means the oddsmakers believe there's just a 2.4 percent chance the 26-year-old Chicago native opens the 2019-20 NBA season on the Pelicans' roster.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Monday the Lakers and New York Knicks were Davis' "two desired long-term destinations." He only has one guaranteed season left on his five-year, $127.2 million contract, so confidence in being able to sign him to an extension will be key in trade talks.

Although Los Angeles is expected to make a full-court press to add star power alongside LeBron James this summer, New York's desire to go all-in on a trade for the Pelicans star may be wavering.

Ian Begley of SNY reported earlier Tuesday some members of the Knicks' front office are "uncomfortable with the idea of trading away significant assets" for Davis, and they've cited the lack of success during the Carmelo Anthony era as a key reason for their hesitancy.

The Pelicans' preferred timetable for a trade also works in the Lakers' favor.

New Orleans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin would prefer to get a deal done in time to acquire selections in the 2019 NBA draft on June 20—the Knicks own the No. 3 pick and the Lakers own the No. 4 pick—per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.

New York, which has been long rumored as the top possible landing spot for now-injured Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant, might not be prepared to finalize a massive blockbuster deal within the next nine days given the renewed uncertainty surrounding KD.

So all the tea leaves over the past few days have pointed either directly or indirectly toward Davis landing with the Lakers, and the latest odds reflect that trend.