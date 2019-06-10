Babe Ruth Game-Worn Jersey Expected to Sell for Historic Price at Yankee Stadium

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

A game-worn Babe Ruth jersey can be yours for the cool price of approximately $4.5 million.

The legendary piece of New York Yankees memorabilia will be at a Yankee Stadium auction Saturday and is expected to become the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold, according to CBS Sports.

Ruth's jersey comes from the family's private collection.

After starting his career in Boston from 1914 to 1919, the late Hall of Famer played for the Yankees from 1920 to 1934.

