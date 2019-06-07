Spurs Believe Christian Eriksen Could Sign New Deal Despite Real Madrid Rumours

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Christian Eriksen has become a major talking point in the transfer world this week after he raised doubts over whether he will remain at Tottenham Hotspur next season. But the club are going to make an attempt to convince him to stick with them over the coming weeks.

Eriksen's comments, in which he told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet he "might want to try something new," have led to predictable links with Real Madrid—but sources inside Spurs told Bleacher Report they are calm about the situation right now.

Insiders explained how they had been expecting a fight to hold onto the Denmark international anyway as he enters the final 12 months of his contract, and they already have plans in place to make him a new, improved offer. There is a belief he can be persuaded to stay.

The fact that Real Madrid are yet to make any formal contact over Eriksen should give them time to sit down with the Dane's representatives to discuss a deal that would satisfy all parties.

B/R understands he is likely to be offered a two-year extension that will include a significant pay rise. It is also possible a new contract would include a release clause that can be triggered the following year.

One situation the club seem desperate to avoid is the possibility of losing him on a free next year—so if Eriksen does not sign new terms soon, we could see a change of stance as Spurs seek a buyer sooner rather than later.

It is not unfamiliar for Madrid targets to publicly raise doubts over their future before the club make their move. Spurs will set their stall out with a £130 million valuation of Eriksen, similar to the eventual fee Chelsea are likely to get for Eden Hazard with add-ons, if an exit does begin to look more likely.



End-of-summer headache for Premier League clubs

One of the potential difficulties for Tottenham is the gap that exists between the English and Spanish transfer deadlines.

The Premier League window closes on August 8, meaning sides will no longer be able to make additions to their squad after that date. The window in La Liga does not close until almost a month later, on September 2.

If Madrid are interested in Eriksen, Tottenham need to know soon—because they will not risk running out of time to replace him.

Eriksen is also being linked with Inter Milan, and the transfer window in Italy closes on August 23.

Tottenham's £150M revamp

Even without any Eriksen sale, Tottenham will be investing in their midfield this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino has a significant amount to spend, with reports suggesting around £150 million will be available to strengthen the squad.

They have already got to work on their main targets and made an offer of around £53 million for Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis.

That deal is proving difficult, so the club are also exploring a move for Sporting's Bruno Fernandes. A family member has been in charge of controlling his future so far, and it is proving difficult to negotiate. But Fernandes, who scored 32 goals last season, is a good fit for Spurs and is believed to be keen on a Premier League switch if a fee can be agreed. The Portuguese club are looking for around £60 million.

Tottenham are also pursuing Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele, but again the asking price is upward of £60 million.