76ers Rumors: Former Alabama HC Avery Johnson to Interview for Assistant Job

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

Alabama head coach Avery Johnson watches the action in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers may already have a replacement in mind for former assistant coach Monty Williams.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team is interviewing former Alabama Crimson Tide, Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks head coach Avery Johnson for Brett Brown's staff.  

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

