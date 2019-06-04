76ers Rumors: Former Alabama HC Avery Johnson to Interview for Assistant Job

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers may already have a replacement in mind for former assistant coach Monty Williams.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team is interviewing former Alabama Crimson Tide, Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks head coach Avery Johnson for Brett Brown's staff.

