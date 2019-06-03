Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins on Big Finals Game 2: 'I'm Looking Forward to Game 3'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 2: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after Game Two of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on June 2, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins has reached the lowest of lows over the last year-and-a-half of his NBA career.

An Achilles tear ruined any chance he had of receiving a max contract last summer. After he worked his way back into the lineup and established himself as a vital member of the Golden State Warriors, he went down with a torn quad that threatened his postseason.

So Cousins could not help but bask in his 11-point, 10-rebound, six-assist, two-block outing in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, a performance that helped spur the Warriors to a 109-104 victory.

"It feels great," Cousins told reporters. "I've leaned on my teammates throughout this moment and throughout this whole process, and this was an incredible moment for me. But I'm not satisfied, and I'm looking forward to Game 3."



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

