Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins on Big Finals Game 2: 'I'm Looking Forward to Game 3'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins has reached the lowest of lows over the last year-and-a-half of his NBA career.

An Achilles tear ruined any chance he had of receiving a max contract last summer. After he worked his way back into the lineup and established himself as a vital member of the Golden State Warriors, he went down with a torn quad that threatened his postseason.

So Cousins could not help but bask in his 11-point, 10-rebound, six-assist, two-block outing in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, a performance that helped spur the Warriors to a 109-104 victory.

"It feels great," Cousins told reporters. "I've leaned on my teammates throughout this moment and throughout this whole process, and this was an incredible moment for me. But I'm not satisfied, and I'm looking forward to Game 3."







