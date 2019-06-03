Watch Draymond Green Explain When Warriors Play Their Best After Win vs. Raptors

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke after his team's 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals and told Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA TV analyst Grant Hill that his team plays best when they are "threatened."

That sentiment has rung true in this year's playoffs: Golden State has been punched in the mouth on multiple occasions but has gotten up off the mat each time.

The Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals 118-109 and were trailing 56-45 late with under two minutes left in the second quarter on Sunday, but Golden State opened the third with an 18-0 run and held on for the five-point win.

The Warriors lost two home playoff games against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round, but they followed up those efforts with 27- and 19-point victories.

Golden State then found itself tied with the Houston Rockets at two games apiece in the Western Conference Semifinals and were forced to go without Kevin Durant in the fourth quarter of Game 5 when he suffered a right calf strain. However, the Warriors pulled out a 104-99 win before beating Houston 118-113 on the road.

The Warriors will now host Toronto for Game 3 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.