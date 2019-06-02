Rangers' Joey Gallo Placed on IL with Oblique Injury; Delino DeShields Recalled

The Texas Rangers placed outfielder Joey Gallo on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, the team announced Sunday.

Texas called up Delino DeShields to take Gallo's place on the active roster. The Rangers will start Danny Santana in center field for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

The injury disrupts what has been an excellent 2019 season for Gallo.

Through 50 games, he's slugging .653 with 17 home runs and 41 RBI. According to FanGraphs, his 2.9 WAR total is already a career high and ranks fourth among all position players.

One concern about Gallo's diagnosis is that oblique strains can have varying recovery times depending on the severity. The Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant speculated Gallo could be out until Father's Day on June 16 at a minimum.

At 29-27, the Rangers are 8.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. Texas occupies the final wild-card spot in the AL, with only one game separating the team from the Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians.

Removing Gallo from the lineup for an extended stretch makes holding onto that wild-card lead difficult for the Rangers.

