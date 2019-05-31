Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Heat, Hornets Among Teams That Could Target Rockets PG

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) celebrates with his bench in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Despite being on the downside of his career with a huge contract on the books, Chris Paul does have trade interest from teams if the Houston Rockets decide to move him.

Per Sean Deveney of Sporting News, the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat are listed among teams that could have interest in the nine-time All-Star. 

Other long-shot candidates could include the Phoenix Suns, who are in need of a point guard, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks if one of them needs to make a "face-saving trade" because free agency doesn't go in their favor. 

The Rockets appear ready to make sweeping changes to their roster this offseason if the price is right. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday general manager Daryl Morey has made everyone on the roster, as well as future draft picks, available to any teams interested in talking. 

Wojnarowski did note the chances of a trade involving reigning NBA MVP James Harden are "believed to be extremely limited," but the rest of the roster figures to be in play. 

Paul could be difficult to move due to the nature of his contract. The 34-year-old is guaranteed $79.86 million over the next two seasons with a $44.2 million player option for 2021-22, per Spotrac

One front-office executive told Deveney a deal for Paul would essentially be "something where if I am taking back your dead wood, you've got to take back some of mine."

Assuming the Rockets intend to remain competitive next season, trading Paul for what could amount to just a series of bad contracts doesn't sound like it could be that enticing to Morey. 

On the heels of another disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, though, Morey would be smart to consider every option at his disposal with one month to go before the start of free agency on June 30. 

