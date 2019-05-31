Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Raptors Star Expected to Stay in TOR on Short Contract

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors are still in the midst of a season full of historical firsts, but according to TrueHoops' David Thorpe, the North may be able to bank on at least a second season of Kawhi Leonard.

"Of course, he's about to become a free agent. And because of that, as the media you might expect to hear sunny things about Kawhi's return from Raptors sources eager to tamp down the impression Kawhi is bound for the Clippers or another team," Thorpe's report reads in part (h/t Henry Abbott).

"But even before the Finals began, we at TrueHoop heard from plugged-in sources associated with players and the league—but not the team—that Kawhi would return to Toronto, at least on a short-term deal."

While locking down one of the NBA's most prominent stars is a priority, the Raptors' most urgent business at the moment is the NBA Finals.

Their matchup with the Golden State Warriors is the franchise's first-ever Finals appearance, and their first-ever Finals win Thursday night gave them a 1-0 edge over the defending champions seeking a three-peat.

Leonard is undisputedly the main reason the Raptors have a shot at their first championship.

The 27-year-old forward's 30.7 points per game is second among all players this postseason, behind only James Harden (31.6). However, it's his two-way impact that has him heralded as one of the best players in the world.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, Leonard did what was previously thought to be impossible by neutralizing Milwaukee Bucks Most Valuable Player finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Whatever I thought Boston did to build a wall, that was nothing," Antetokounmpo said to The Athletic's Eric Nehm (h/t ClutchPoints). "Not being able to operate from nowhere. ... There are so many things I thought were tough in the regular season, they're not.

He added, "All I'm seeing is Kawhi, [Marc] Gasol coming ... And thank you. Thank you because Gasol and Kawhi made me a better player."

For Toronto to even be in position to oust the Bucks in six games after beginning the series down 2-0, Leonard had to hit the league's Game 7 first buzzer-beater in history, which sent the Philadelphia 76ers home heartbroken.

"He has authored more moments where you say I remember where I was if you're a Raptors fan, more moments in the last month and a half than the franchise has probably culminated in the previous 23 years," Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star said of Leonard on ESPN's The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz Tuesday.



It bodes well for Toronto that Leonard doesn't care about the fame associated with how he's performing this postseason, which would typically lure a player to markets like Los Angeles:

That certainly won't keep the Clippers and other teams from trying, though. Friday afternoon, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was fined $50,000 by the league for violating its anti-tampering rule for his praising Leonard on ESPN earlier this week.

When Leonard was first traded from the San Antonio Spurs to Toronto last summer, an anonymous rival general manager told Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher that the Raptors had "no chance" of retaining the All-Star's services beyond the 2018-19 season because he "hates the cold."

A championship run can do wonders to erase any concerns about the environment outside of Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto can increase its chances at re-signing Leonard by giving him his second ring, and the Raptors' next step in doing that comes Sunday in Game 2 against the Warriors at Scotiabank.