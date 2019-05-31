Warriors Rumors: GS Worried About Beating Bucks, Raptors Without Kevin Durant

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Prior to the start of the 2019 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors reportedly had concerns about whether they could beat the Toronto Raptors or Milwaukee Bucks without Kevin Durant.

According to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, the Warriors felt they needed Durant as a "failsafe on offense" and also needed his length and athleticism on defense for potential matchups with Kawhi Leonard or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Leonard and the Raptors beat Giannis and the Bucks to advance to the NBA Finals, and they took a 1-0 lead over Golden State with a 118-109 win in Game 1 on Thursday.

Durant has missed the past six games with a calf injury, and he is not expected to practice before Sunday's Game 2, meaning he is likely to miss his seventh consecutive contest.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Prior to Game 1 against Toronto, the Warriors were 5-0 in these playoffs without Durant. That included eliminating the Houston Rockets in the second round with a Game 6 win and sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals.

That led to some discussion about whether Golden State was actually better without Durant, but KD took exception with that narrative, per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell:

"It's been that way since I got here. It's been that way since I got here—'It's the Warriors and KD.' I understand that, and I felt like my teammates and the organization know exactly what I've done here off and on the court to become a part of this culture, stamp my flag in this culture and this organization. ... I know what I bring to the team, but I also know a lot of people on the outside don't like to see us together, and I get it."

Warriors forward Draymond Green also chimed in on the subject, calling it "idiotic" to think that the team is better without Durant.

Although Golden State is just 7-4 with KD in the lineup during these playoffs, he has put up big numbers to the tune of 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Durant is also the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP, and he outperformed then-Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James in each of the past two Finals.

With Durant on the shelf for Game 1 against Toronto, Leonard registered 23 points, eight boards and five assists. Another athletic Raptors forward was even better, as Pascal Siakam finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Durant's skill set was clearly missed in Game 1, and Golden State could be in danger of heading back home down 2-0 in the series if KD misses Game 2 as expected.