Tottenham vs. Liverpool: 2019 Champions League Final Odds and Prediction

English supporters will descend on Madrid on Saturday, with the UEFA Champions League final to be played at the Wanda Metropolitano between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

It's the first time since 2008 that the showpiece is an all-Premier-League affair, and both teams will feel it's their destiny to go all the way in the Spanish capital after their dramatic runs to the final.

Liverpool recovered from a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Barcelona in the semi-finals, winning 4-0 in the return game at Anfield. A day later, Tottenham Hotspur fought back from a three-goal aggregate disadvantage, scoring three times in the second half at Ajax to progress, with Lucas Moura completing his hat-trick deep into injury time.

An absorbing encounter is in store in Madrid.

Here are the key details for the match, including a closer look at some of the key betting markets.

Champions League Final Odds

To Lift Trophy

Tottenham (13-8)

Liverpool (1-2)

Match Result

Tottenham win (7-2)

Draw (45-17)

Liverpool win (Evens)

First Goalscorer

Tottenham: Harry Kane (9-2), Heung-Min Son (7-1)

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (4-1), Sadio Mane (4-1), Divock Origi (9-2), Roberto Firmino (6-1)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker.

Preview

In the semi-finals, Liverpool turned in one of their greatest performances at Anfield to overcome Barcelona 4-0 (U.S. only):

Spurs then produced, arguably, an even more remarkable comeback, as they rallied in Amsterdam to progress (U.S. only):

While both sides will be confident of completing their exceptional runs in the tournament, it's Liverpool who will be the big favourites to triumph in Madrid.

Not only did they finish 26 points ahead of Tottenham in the Premier League this term, but Jurgen Klopp's team are also familiar with this stage, having made it to the final last season, where they were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid.

A lot of their good work was undone by errors from goalkeeper Loris Karius that night; this year, with Alisson Becker in goal, they will feel a lot more defensively secure.

The Brazilian was excellent in his first season for the Reds:

Liverpool are also likely to field the fit-again Roberto Firmino alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in attack.

Per Neil Jones of Goal, Klopp said he's confident the Brazil international will make the game:

The fitness of Tottenham's main centre-forward has also been a big talking point ahead of the match, with manager Mauricio Pochettino facing a big decision on whether to include Harry Kane from the start.

The England captain has not played since injuring his ankle in the quarter-final first-leg win over Manchester City in April, but he has been involved in full training ahead of the final.

If Kane is included, one of the team's heroes against Ajax—Lucas, Heung-Min Son, Christian Eriksen or Dele Alli—would likely miss out.

Still, football author Raj Bains doesn't think Spurs can afford to overthink the inclusion of their main goalscoring threat:

Kane is the kind of player who can win a game single-handedly, and in what promises to be a tight encounter, his ability to finish half-chances might be crucial for his team.

However, Liverpool have the better all-round quality in their squad and have proved themselves hard to beat this season. Expect Klopp's side to be more settled in these surroundings and assert themselves early in the match, giving Tottenham too much to do late on.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur