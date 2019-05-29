Warriors News: DeMarcus Cousins Feels Good After Quad Injury, Could Play Game 1

Nick Wass/Associated Press

DeMarcus Cousins' status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday remains unchanged.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Monday that Cousins was questionable to play the opening game against the Toronto Raptors. On Wednesday, Kerr said the star center "has done an amazing job coming back" but that the team is still unsure when he'll return to the court, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds.

Kerr left open the possibility of Cousins being healthy enough to suit up in the opener.

Cousins also said he "feel[s] good" and that "everything is coming along well" while acknowledging his status for Game 1 is ultimately in the hands of the Warriors, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Cousins hasn't played since the Warriors' Game 2 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. He was diagnosed with a torn left quadriceps muscle, with the timeline for his recovery up in the air.

The Warriors announced Thursday that the four-time All-Star was "[making] good progress with his rehabilitation" and had practiced with the team. However, Golden State couldn't pin down when he'd be back for the Finals.

While Kerr and the Warriors are taking the wait-and-see approach with Cousins for Game 1, they're more firm with Kevin Durant's availability. Kerr reiterated to reporters that Durant won't play Thursday and that he'll need to practice with the team at least once before receiving the green light.

Durant continues to recover from a strained right calf he suffered in the fifth game of Golden State's second-round series with the Houston Rockets.