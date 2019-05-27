Manny Machado on Boos from Yankees Fans: 'Great Players Get Booed'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2019

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado stands in the dugout during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, May 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)
Michael Owens/Associated Press

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado didn't appear too offended Monday when he was booed by New York Yankees fans. In fact, he seemed pretty honored by the Bronx crowd. 

"I get booed everywhere I go," he said after the game, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. "Great players get booed. It happens."

The fans at Yankee Stadium booed him before every at-bat while also chanting "overrated" at the former division rival.

    

   

