Manny Machado on Boos from Yankees Fans: 'Great Players Get Booed'

Michael Owens/Associated Press

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado didn't appear too offended Monday when he was booed by New York Yankees fans. In fact, he seemed pretty honored by the Bronx crowd.

"I get booed everywhere I go," he said after the game, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. "Great players get booed. It happens."

The fans at Yankee Stadium booed him before every at-bat while also chanting "overrated" at the former division rival.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.