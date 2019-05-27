DeMarcus Cousins Questionable for Warriors' NBA Finals Opener with Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star DeMarcus Cousins is questionable for Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Monday.

According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Kerr said Cousins has participated in a pair of scrimmages but "still doesn't appear to be moving very well yet."

Cousins has missed all but two of Golden State's playoff games after suffering a torn left quadriceps muscle in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors announced Thursday the four-time All-Star was taking positive steps in his recovery but that his return date was unclear.

Golden State is also without the services of Kevin Durant, who was absent for the team's last five games after straining his right calf. Kerr confirmed Durant will be out once again for Game 1 on Thursday.

Cousins' injury hasn't disrupted much for the Warriors this postseason. According to NBA.com, they have a 7.4 net rating—including a 117.6 offensive rating—without him, and they survived difficult series against the Clippers and Houston Rockets before sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals.

Cousins is more of a luxury than a necessity for the defending champions. Golden State's offensive strategy doesn't require a high-level star at the 5. Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney have done well to fill the void Cousins left at center.

There's little reason to expect that to stop in the Finals while Cousins remains injured.