Lakers HC Frank Vogel Says LeBron James 'Is a Step Above Everyone Else'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

New head coach Frank Vogel has a difficult task as he attempts to get the Los Angeles Lakers back into the postseason after a six-year drought.

But Vogel has a weapon no other NBA coach can employ: LeBron James. The head coach spoke about what James brings to the table for the young Lakers:

"In terms of what's different about LeBron James now versus then is players like that grow throughout their career. They develop a wisdom on the basketball court where everything is a little slower for them mentally than it is for everyone else who’s speeding up and frenetic, and you can see that with his game.

"At this point in his career, he just recognizes things before they even happen and is a step above everyone else. His shot-making has really grown. It’s probably much stronger now than it was in Miami in terms of shooting with range and he’s going to be poised for a great bounce-back year."

The Lakers were a mess in the 2018-19 season, finishing 37-45, but James continued to play at an elite level. He averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 51 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from deep in 35.2 minutes per game.

Outside of injuries costing him 27 games (the most of his career) and a lack of defensive intensity at times, James was once again excellent.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

It's the rest of the Lakers who need to catch up. Kyle Kuzma had a strong second season, posting 18.7 points per game, though he shot just 30.3 percent from three, an issue for a Lakers team that didn't have much floor spacing or perimeter shooting around James.

Lonzo Ball struggled with injuries again, missing 35 games, and has now missed 65 in his young career. While his playmaking and defense were solid when he was healthy, his shooting (40.6 percent from the field, 32.9 percent from three and 41.7 percent from the charity stripe) remains a major weakness.

Brandon Ingram never looked natural playing next to James or as comfortable spending more time off the ball and also missed 30 games due to injury. His perimeter shooting (33 percent from three) regressed from the impressive mark he posted in the 2017-18 campaign (39 percent), though he did average a solid 18.3 points per game.

Still, there's little doubt the Lakers need another star player—and a cast of supporting players who better fit next to James—if they are to return to the postseason. There will be no shortage of talented free agents on the market, and a trade for Anthony Davis remains a possibility, though with the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets also boasting cap space and assets, the hunt for a star could be tricky this summer.

As long as the Lakers have James, they'll be relevant. But he needs help if Vogel and the Lakers are going to be a true contender.