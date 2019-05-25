SF Giants Rumors: Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski's Grandson Mike Called Up

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants on Saturday will reportedly call up outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The Giants acquired Yastrzemski from the Baltimore Orioles during spring training in March.

A 14th-round pick by Baltimore in 2013, Yastrzemski has been working his way through the minors for the last six-plus seasons.

The 28-year-old is hitting .316/.414/.676 with 12 home runs, 11 doubles, one triple and 25 RBI in 40 games for Triple-A Sacramento this season. His 1.090 OPS ranks eighth in the Pacific Coast League. He has been playing particularly well of late, hitting .380 with nine home runs and 15 RBI in May.

He owns a career .263/.341/.441 line in the minors.

Of course, Yastrzemski is a familiar name in the baseball world. Carl Yastrzemski was named to 18 American League All-Star teams during his 23-year career with the Boston Red Sox, and he also won the 1967 AL MVP Award in addition to that season's Triple Crown. His No. 8 is retired by the Red Sox.

Prior to 2012 (when Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera snapped the drought), Yastrzemski was the last MLB player to win the Triple Crown.

He was inducted into Cooperstown in 1989.