Jimmy Butler Free-Agency Odds: 76ers Favored over Nets, Rockets to Sign Star

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are the clear favorites to land Jimmy Butler this offseason as the four-time All-Star is all but certain to opt out of his contract.

According to Caesars sportsbook, the Sixers are -150 to re-sign Butler (bet $150 to win $100). The Brooklyn Nets are second on the list at +600, while the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers (+800) are a distant third.

With the start of free agency still months away, Philadelphia is clearly leading the Butler sweepstakes because of the financial advantages of returning to the City of Brotherly Love.

The Sixers can offer Butler a five-year, $190 million max extension. Another team can only put a four-year, $140 million contract on the table.

Money was apparently a driving factor leading to Butler's trade request from the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, he was upset when Minnesota only tabled a four-year, $110 extension rather than a four-year, $145 million deal, which would have required corresponding roster moves to free up salary-cap space.

However, many will question whether giving Butler a max extension is the best move for the Sixers. Butler will turn 30 and has put a lot of mileage on his body over the years. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2013-14, he's averaging 36.9 minutes per game.

Paying Butler $38 million annually into his mid-30s doesn't look all that attractive.

The alternative isn't great for the Sixers either. If they lose Butler, they might struggle to land another marquee free agent to replace him.

General manager Elton Brand depleted the team's depth in order to acquire Butler and Tobias Harris as well, so Philadelphia wouldn't have a wealth of secondary players to step up and fill the void Butler would create through his departure.

Brand has basically painted himself into a corner. He either has to run it back with the same roster—one that couldn't get past the second round—or risk taking a step or two backward while he reshuffles the squad around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.