Cavs HC Rumors: Jordi Fernandez, Wes Unseld Jr., More Interview for Vacant Job

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 11, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - MAY 9: Assistant Coach Wes Unseld Jr. of the Denver Nuggets looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 9, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers interviewed four candidates for their open head-coaching position in Denver on Saturday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Nuggets assistant coaches Wes Unseld Jr. and Jordi Fernandez, Blazers assistant coach David Vanterpool and Orlando Magic assistant Steve Hetzel all spoke with Cavaliers brass.

Denver is hosting Portland for Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

