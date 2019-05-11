Yankees News: J.A. Happ Calls Dee Gordon's Beanball Criticism 'Ignorant'

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ responded Friday to criticism from Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon, whom he struck with a fastball during Thursday's game.

"He was potentially injured, and I don't know if he will miss time or what, but it was kind of an ignorant comment," Happ told George A. King III of the New York Post. "First of all, it wasn't anywhere near where he indicated it was, and I don't have a reputation for that."

Gordon had voiced his displeasure about the Yanks starter's pitch location.

"I was pissed off. It was the second time he threw up by my head," he told reporters Thursday. "You've got to get the ball down. If you can't throw that pitch, don't throw it. I got a family. You need to get the ball—you need to get the ball the [expletive] down. That's twice. If you can't throw that pitch, don't throw it."

It appears the M's infielder avoided serious injury. Jen Mueller of Root Sports Northwest reported X-rays were negative and that he was day-to-day.

Gordon has posted a .304/.336/.406 triple slash line with 10 steals and three home runs in 38 games.

Meanwhile, Happ has rebounded from a sluggish first four starts (7.23 ERA) to return to his previously reliable ways for the Yankees. He owns a 4.36 ERA and 1.22 WHIP through eight starts.

The 36-year-old left-hander has hit 34 batters across 13 MLB seasons. That's become a little more common in recent years, though. He struck a career-high nine hitters during the 2018 season, which he split between the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, and has two so far in 2019.

Happ is scheduled to next start Tuesday in a clash with the Baltimore Orioles.

It's unclear when Gordon will return to the Mariners lineup.