Dee Gordon Rips Yankees' J.A. Happ for 90 MPH Fastball That Injured Wrist

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Dee Gordon was hit by a fastball thrown up and in by New York Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ on Thursday night, and the Seattle Mariners second baseman was still fuming after the game.

"I was pissed off," Gordon said, according to the Seattle Times' Ryan Divish. "It was the second time he threw up by my head. You've got to get the ball down. If you can't throw that pitch, don't throw it. I got a family. You need to get the ball, you need to get the ball [expletive] down. That's twice."

The pitch was one of two inside fastballs thrown Gordon's way in the plate appearance, with the second one drilling his wrist and causing him to leave the game in the third inning. MLB.com's Greg Johns reported that he will undergo a CT scan on Friday in Boston to gauge the damage done to his wrist.

Initial X-rays on Gordon's wrist were inconclusive, per Divish.

Happ pitched five innings without allowing a run, and New York won 3-1. While speaking with reporters, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he thought Happ's four-seamer—the type of pitch that hit Gordon—"was the best it's been" (h/t YES Network).

The Mariners will begin their three-game series with the Red Sox in Boston on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. They will likely have to make roster moves before then with Gordon ailing to some degree and infielder Dylan Moore, who came in for Gordon, nursing a wrist injury from a hit-by-pitch Wednesday night.

In 2019, Gordon has 42 hits, 19 RBI and three home runs on a .304 batting average. The two-time All-Star has appeared in 38 games and started at second base in 37 of them.

The Mariners are 20-20.