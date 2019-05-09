Tobias Harris Rumors: Jazz Have a 'Chance' If 76ers Don't Offer Max Contract

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers small forward Tobias Harris is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and the Utah Jazz are reportedly among the interested teams.

On Wednesday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the Jazz would have "at least a fighting chance" in the Harris sweepstakes if the Sixers don't offer a five-year max contract.

The 26-year-old University of Tennessee product arrived in Philly from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline in February.

Harris averaged 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 threes across 27 regular-season appearances for the Sixers, who currently trail the Toronto Raptors 3-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In March, the New York native told Paul Hudrick of NBC Philadelphia he was enjoying his time working with head coach Brett Brown.

"I like it here," Harris said. "It's a good group of guys and a team that has a lot of potential. Coach has been great for me. He's a great coach in terms of offensive mind and how to play and defensively how to get us going too. He's a great coach to be around, so I'm happy."

Although the 76ers were already on a collision course with some tough roster decisions at season's end, they could be forced to rethink their entire squad construction if they bow out before the conference finals for the second consecutive year.

Giving Harris a max contract would show their commitment to him as one of the franchise's key building blocks, but offering anything less would likely lead him to explore other options, potentially including the Jazz.

Utah has won at least 48 games in three straight seasons but has failed to advance beyond the second round of the postseason. It was eliminated in five games by the Houston Rockets in Round 1 this year.

Harris could give the Jazz a star-studded triumvirate alongside Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.