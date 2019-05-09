Ideal Landing Spots for Star 2019 NBA Free Agent Kyrie Irving

0 of 5

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving is off the hot seat and on the clock.

For as much as Uncle Drew will be (deservedly) dragged through the mud for his disappearing act in the conference semifinals—102 points on 104 shots—his flop should be out of sight and out of mind once the NBA free-agency market opens this July.

If he opts out of the final year of his deal with the Boston Celtics, as expected, the six-time All-Star will have his pick of suitors. From established contenders to financially flexible major-market franchises with room to put a pair of max deals on the ledger, the 27-year-old can choose his next hoops adventure however he sees fit.

So, what does Irving want? That might be a question even he can't answer yet.

But based on what each likely interested partner can offer, we've ranked his ideal landing spots.