Ideal Landing Spots for Star 2019 NBA Free Agent Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving is off the hot seat and on the clock.
For as much as Uncle Drew will be (deservedly) dragged through the mud for his disappearing act in the conference semifinals—102 points on 104 shots—his flop should be out of sight and out of mind once the NBA free-agency market opens this July.
If he opts out of the final year of his deal with the Boston Celtics, as expected, the six-time All-Star will have his pick of suitors. From established contenders to financially flexible major-market franchises with room to put a pair of max deals on the ledger, the 27-year-old can choose his next hoops adventure however he sees fit.
So, what does Irving want? That might be a question even he can't answer yet.
But based on what each likely interested partner can offer, we've ranked his ideal landing spots.
5. Los Angeles Lakers
The first time Irving and LeBron James sported the same logo, they became annual Finals participants and historically improbable champs. Granted, that wasn't enough to pacify the former in Cleveland, but maybe his apology heard 'round the world signaled a change of heart.
The Los Angeles Lakers might need more to become Irving's next employer, though. Of course, they also have a potential ace up their sleeve with one of the most compelling trade packages for Anthony Davis. As Bleacher Report's Dan Favale broke down, the Lakers could have more luck in the second round of the AD sweepstakes:
"Signing Irving does not compromise the Lakers' best package for Davis. They will wake up in July with max cap space. No one believes the New Orleans Pelicans will suddenly warm to the Lakers' top trade assets, but offers built around Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, this year's first-rounder and future picks look a lot better if the Celtics aren't dangling Jayson Tatum after losing Irving."
Give Irving a team with James and some interesting-but-not-quite-there-yet prospects, and that probably doesn't move the needle, given what others can offer. Add Davis to the equation, though, and the Lakers might be the favorites.
But, as Favale noted, nothing indicates New Orleans now wants the deal it didn't in February. The long odds for that transaction make this one just as unlikely.
4. Boston Celtics
On one hand, this feels way too low.
The Celtics aren't only the most talented squad in the Irving sweepstakes, they're also best-equipped to give him what he wants: his own team. At least, that's what he wanted when he initially arrived in Boston in 2017.
"I wanted to be the guy that led us to a championship," Irving told reporters in January. "I wanted to be the leader. I wanted to be all that, and the responsibility of being the best in the world and leading your team is something that is not meant for many people."
So...does he still desire that? Teaming up with James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard or Jimmy Butler would be a clear indication he doesn't. Then again, after a dismal Game 2—the start of his second-round skid—Irving still said, "This is what I signed up for."
Plus, the Shamrocks have a roster that's rich with both win-now talent and high-potential prospects, the latter of which could be consolidated in a Davis deal. On the court, Boston might be as good as it gets.
But Irving's decision goes beyond basketball.
He's not just picking a team. He's selecting a new home. He's choosing his bosses, his coworkers and his relationship with fans and the media. For as frustrated as he seemed at times this season, maybe he wants the one thing the Celtics can't offer: a fresh start.
"For me," Irving told reporters after Boston's season-ending loss Wednesday, "it's just moving on to the next thing, and just seeing where that ends up."
3. Los Angeles Clippers
Forget everything you thought you knew about the Los Angeles Clippers. With Steve Ballmer in the owner's box, a loaded front office pulling all the right strings and Doc Rivers overseeing a sneaky-good roster, these aren't your older sibling's Clips.
L.A.'s sales pitch is so strong you'd swear Don Draper drew it up.
The market is major. The weather is perfect. The roster is rich with talent—both established and ascending. The financial books are almost flawless, and a few simple maneuvers can open max space for Irving and the elite running mate of his choice. The skipper is a champion and strong Coach of the Year candidate.
While they don't have the history of the Lakers, they can offer the chance to rewrite it. No one has elevated this franchise to championship heights.
Ballmer told B/R's Howard Beck the chance to be the first to do so sells itself: "You wanna have a legacy? You wanna really say you were involved in doing something super special? You come here. You be in L.A., the greatest market in the world, and you show people: 'I'm the guy! I went to a franchise who'd never been there! I'm the guy! I made it happen! I get a legacy!'"
Or, maybe in Irving's case, it would be "we get a legacy," as in he and Durant, Leonard or Butler. As a bonus, the Clippers could ink both without emptying the cupboards. They'd likely lose Danilo Gallinari in the process, but they'd still have Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet.
That's quite the offer—strong enough to make L.A. much closer to second than fourth. The only hang-up here is that the on-court needs for Irving and the Clippers don't perfectly align. Neither is likely the other's first choice, since Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams already cover a lot of the playmaking and backcourt scoring duties.
2. New York Knicks
When Irving, a New Jersey native, wanted out of Cleveland in 2017, he provided the Cavs a list of four desired destinations. The New York Knicks made the cut.
"They were on my list for a reason, I think you guys know that," Irving told reporters that October. "Close to home, that's about it."
If proximity made the Knicks attractive before, think what flexibility could do for them this time around.
New York's biggest guaranteed contract on next season's books is the $4.9 million earmarked for Frank Ntilikina. The Knicks could have $74 million in cap space, more than enough to accommodate both Irving and Durant, a package deal that could be required for either to consider relocating to the Big Apple.
Some treat the duo's formation as imminent. In April, one agent told The Athletic's Frank Isola that Durant and Irving had discussed which of them would sign their Knicks contract first. Later that month, multiple executives told Ian Begley, then with ESPN, they "fully expect" Durant and Irving to join the blue and orange.
Others aren't convinced anything has been decided, and some, including oddsmakers, don't think the Knicks are leading the race.
As Irving might put it, who cares? The race to sign him means nothing until he crosses the finish line.
Could he opt for the Knicks? Without a doubt. In addition to having space for his BFF, they're the marquee club in the league's premier market. They're also sufficiently stocked with prospects and have a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick, aka Zion Williamson. These assets are incredibly valuable, no matter if they're rostered for cheap depth or cobbled together in a Davis deal.
But one team that's almost as flexible and is further along in the rebuilding process stands out as a (slightly) superior landing spot.
1. Brooklyn Nets
If the Empire State is Irving's aim, the Brooklyn Nets can give him that. Move some money around, and they can open a second max slot for one of his superfriends, too.
But this wouldn't require the same leap of faith as joining the Knicks. The Nets have already progressed enough on the rebuilding front that they just snapped a three-year playoff drought, then proved a pesky opponent for the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.
Between head coach Kenny Atkinson and general manager Sean Marks, this leadership group has assembled a self-sustaining assembly line of young talent. Marks worked feverishly to salvage what he could from a depleted supply of draft picks, while Atkinson polished all of the incoming prospects through masterful player development work.
New Orleans Pelicans president of basketball operations David Griffin, Irving's general manager in Cleveland, believes the Nets' transformation will resonate more with the star guard than anything the Knicks can offer.
"I think Brooklyn is the fit that's better for him in terms of his mindset," Griffin said during a February discussion on NBA TV (via NetsDaily.com). "I think he likes what they've done there, culturally."
For the Nets to afford both Irving and Durant/Leonard/Butler, they'd need to dump Allen Crabbe and renounce the rights to D'Angelo Russell. But they'd still have Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris, Rodions Kurucs and a pair of upcoming first-rounders (Nos. 17 and 27).
Brooklyn potentially presents the best of both worlds. It's not an empty slate, but it's also not the kind of ready-made contender that would limit any potential legacy boost should this club find its way to a world title. Irving would have a second star with him to help shoulder the on-court load and the off-court attention, plus a supporting cast stocked with up-and-comers.
While each of these landing spots is likely in the running, Brooklyn looks best from our vantage point.
