Celtics' Kyrie Irving on Frustration with Teammates: 'I Just Want to Win so Bad'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) brings the ball up court against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Miami. The Heat defeated the Celtics 115-99. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving publicly called out his teammates after a 105-103 loss to the Orlando Magic over the weekend, and on Monday he explained those comments and why his frustrations may have gotten the best of him.

"I never want to come from a place where I don't want to sound like, or make it feel like, I don't want to win a championship," he said, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com. "Sometimes I may come off and say things, never to question my teammates in public like that ever again; I just want to win so bad."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

