Celtics' Kyrie Irving on Frustration with Teammates: 'I Just Want to Win so Bad'

Kyrie Irving publicly called out his teammates after a 105-103 loss to the Orlando Magic over the weekend, and on Monday he explained those comments and why his frustrations may have gotten the best of him.

"I never want to come from a place where I don't want to sound like, or make it feel like, I don't want to win a championship," he said, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com. "Sometimes I may come off and say things, never to question my teammates in public like that ever again; I just want to win so bad."

