Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Lakers Pull Out over Pelicans' 'Outrageous' Demands

Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Lakers Pull Out over Pelicans' 'Outrageous' DemandsFebruary 5, 2019
The Los Angeles Lakers have "pulled out" of negotiations with the New Orleans Pelicans regarding an Anthony Davis trade, according to the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner.
Turner reported Tuesday the Lakers had grown frustrated with the Pelicans' "outrageous" trade demands: "The Lakers were not going to give the Pelicans the six to eight draft picks they wanted for Davis, the person said, knowing that the four first-round picks and second-round picks were more than the Lakers would offer."
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Lakers are still willing to "engage" with the Pelicans, though, and will wait for a counter-proposal.
The Lakers are still glad to engage with the Pelicans on an Anthony Davis trade, but no longer want to bid against themselves, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers are waiting for Pelicans to make a counter-proposal.
