Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Lakers Pull Out over Pelicans' 'Outrageous' Demands

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have "pulled out" of negotiations with the New Orleans Pelicans regarding an Anthony Davis trade, according to the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner.

Turner reported Tuesday the Lakers had grown frustrated with the Pelicans' "outrageous" trade demands: "The Lakers were not going to give the Pelicans the six to eight draft picks they wanted for Davis, the person said, knowing that the four first-round picks and second-round picks were more than the Lakers would offer."

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Lakers are still willing to "engage" with the Pelicans, though, and will wait for a counter-proposal. 

      

