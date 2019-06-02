Warriors' Klay Thompson Considers Hamstring Injury 'Minor,' Per Steve Kerr

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson left Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday with left hamstring tightness and did not return.

"Klay said he'd be fine, but he could be half-dead and he'd say he's fine," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said to reporters after his team's 109-104 win. "He pulled his hamstring and he thinks it's minor—we'll see."

Thompson scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting in addition to five assists and five rebounds in 32 minutes before leaving the game.

The eight-year veteran averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists during the regular season. His efficiency took a slight step backward, though, as he made just 40.2 percent of his three-pointers, the second-lowest rate of his career.

Thompson's 107.8 defensive rating was a career-worst as well, per NBA.com.

The 29-year-old sprained his ankle in the Warriors' Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Although he didn't miss any game time, many wondered whether the injury continued to linger, as he clearly wasn't performing like his usual self.

In terms of Golden State's larger hierarchy, Thompson is probably the third-most important player on the team behind Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Some might argue Draymond Green is higher up in the pecking order as well.

The spacing and perimeter defense Thompson provides is vital to the Warriors, though, in their quest for a third straight title. Without Thompson, they remain the championship favorites over the Raps but become far more vulnerable to a playoff upset if he's out for extended time.

Game 3 is Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.