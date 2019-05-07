Stephen A.: Klay Thompson 'Unhappy' with 'Crumbs'; Warriors 'Swear' to Retain SG

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson has become unhappy with his secondary role on the star-studded roster, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith said on Tuesday's edition of First Take.

"I'm told Klay Thompson—I have not spoken to Klay Thompson, in fairness to Klay Thompson, so let me be clear about that. I'm told Klay Thompson isn't happy," Smith said. "His number hasn't been called nearly enough. He's tired of sitting around and getting quote-unquote, this is a quote, 'the crumbs' left behind by other people."

The 29-year-old Los Angeles native will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Smith noted the five-time All-Star wants assurances he won't fall down the pecking order again if Kevin Durant leaves in free agency this summer.

"So if they think [Durant is] going to leave, then the priority is going to be Klay," Smith said. "And the question for Klay is, 'All right, I appreciate the money that you gonna give me, and the fact that it's going to be about me and Steph [Curry], but who else you bringing in to replace Kevin Durant because that might still leave me as the third wheel.'"

Smith concluded about the Warriors: "They swear they won't lose Klay Thompson."

