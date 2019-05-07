Steve Kerr Says 'I Love This' After Warriors' Loss vs. Rockets in Game 4

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors fell short in their effort to take a 3-1 series lead against the Houston Rockets on Monday night, but Dubs head coach Steve Kerr is still enjoying himself.

In a post-game interview, Kerr discussed how much he appreciates the thrill of competition:

"I love this," Kerr said. "Are you kidding me? To be able to coach basketball in the NBA, the greatest players in the world and to be part of this competition, it's amazing. So much fun."

With a 112-108 win in Game 4, the Rockets have tied up their second-round playoff series with Golden State 2-2 after dropping the first two games to Golden State on the road.

