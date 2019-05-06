NBA Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Predictions, X-Factors for Monday's Round 2 Games

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Typically, the brightest stars shine during the postseason, but the reserves can put a team over the top in crucial games.

Following Game 3 against the Boston Celtics, Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers popped off the box score line, but he had help during a brief rest in the third quarter. The Milwaukee Bucks' second unit deserves significant credit for its production in the victory.

Houston Rockets guards Iman Shumpert and Austin Rivers knocked down a combined 5-of-9 from three-point land in Game 3. They outscored the Golden State Warriors bench 18 to seven in a 126-121 overtime victory.

The superstars will have spectacular scoring nights, but the ability to sustain scoring stretches with them on the bench could mean the difference between a close win and a disappointing defeat.

Sticking with that theme, we'll take a look at X-factors for Monday's games and provide predictions.

Monday NBA Playoffs Schedule

Game 4: Milwaukee at Boston (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 4: Golden State at Houston (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Celtics vs. Bucks



X-Factor: Bucks' Bench Mob

The Bucks' backups, specifically George Hill and Pat Connaughton, provided a significant lift in the third quarter of Game 3. They combined for 35 points and 11 rebounds Friday.

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe talked about the bench going into the series, per ESPN.com's Malika Andrews. "The biggest thing that is going to be an X-factor is our bench," Bledsoe said before the semifinal round. "They've been playing well."

Bledsoe has struggled during this series, shooting 35 percent from the field. He finished with nine points and missed all four of his free-throw attempts in the last outing. Connaughton underscored the second unit's responsibilities following Friday's 123-116 victory, per Andrews.

"Me and George always talk about Bench Mob," Connaughton said. "It's not always going to be scoring. It's going to be rebounding, defending and bringing the overall energy into the game."

Interestingly, the Celtics have the most recognizable name—between both squads—coming off the bench in Gordon Hayward, but he's averaging just 11 points and 4.4 rebounds in 31 minutes per game during the postseason. The All-Star forward will need to provide more on the offensive end to match the Bucks' reserves.

Prediction

Milwaukee shot 50.6 percent from the floor Friday; it's a tough ask to replicate that percentage in consecutive games on the road with a healthy amount of three-pointers. During the postseason, opponents are converting on 41 percent of their field-goal attempts against the Celtics—expect the Bucks' hot hands to cool off a bit.

Head coach Brad Stevens will likely instruct his squad to close lanes to the rim when Antetokounmpo has possession and live with the results on his passes to teammates. The Celtics must avoid piling up fouls on the three-time All-Star; he shot 16-of-22 from the charity stripe in Game 3.

Among postseason teams, Boston has the best shooting percentage from beyond the arc (.396). Expect the Celtics to find their groove early in the contest to build a lead and sustain their stroke for a strong finish.

Celtics 101, Bucks 97

Rockets vs. Warriors

X-Factor: Winning on the Glass

The Rockets outrebounded the Warriors 55-35 Saturday. During the postgame press conference, Kevin Durant talked about the discrepancy, specifically on the offensive end:

Four Rockets players logged at least eight boards: Clint Capela, P.J. Tucker, James Harden and Chris Paul. They had a more aggressive approach following shot attempts, which meant second-chance scoring opportunities factored into Houston's 52 points in the paint.

As he did during overtime in Game 3, head coach Mike D'Antoni can comfortably go to a small-ball lineup featuring Eric Gordon, Tucker, Harden and Paul knowing his guards will actively battle for boards with the likes of Durant and Draymond Green.

If the Rockets can maintain their physicality in the paint and chase down more loose balls than the Warriors, we could have an even series going back to Oracle Arena.

Prediction

Stephen Curry has to shake off his shooting slump. He's converting 36.5 percent of his attempts from the field in this semifinal series. It's not just subpar production from three-point territory. According to ESPN's Stats & Info, the six-time All-Star struggled close to the rim as well:

In the open court, Curry had an embarrassing uncontested miss at the basket, which sealed the game for the Rockets. According to Ben Golliver of The Washington Post, Curry didn't use his dislocated finger (suffered in Game 2) as an excuse for a poor performance in Game 3:

If the Warriors took the Rockets to overtime in one of Curry's worst outings, the defending champions should be able to pull out a victory on an average night from him.

Warriors 116, Rockets 110