2020 NBA Championship Odds: Knicks Among Contenders Ahead of Free Agency

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The New York Knicks, who have made the playoffs just four times since the 2001-02 season, have been given 16-1 odds to win the 2020 NBA Finals at the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas.

Per ESPN staff writer David Purdum, that mark places them behind only the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks, who had a league-worst 17-65 record last year, are considered the favorites to land 10-time All-Star forward Kevin Durant in free agency, per Westgate VP of risk management Jeff Sherman. That in turn has created optimism for New York's title chances.

The team would be at 300-1 if it doesn't add Durant or another superstar, per Sherman.

New York's future is bright provided the team can land a star free agent or two this summer.

The Knicks have plenty of under-25 talent led by Dennis Smith Jr., Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox and Allonzo Trier.

That quartet could return to the rotation next year in complementary roles surrounding new stars such as Durant and the team's upcoming 2019 NBA lottery pick, which has a chance to be Duke forward and Naismith Player of the Year Zion Williamson.

The question is whether the Knicks can close deals with stars. The cap space is there after the midseason Kristaps Porzingis trade, but New York has struck out numerous free agents this past decade, most notably LeBron James.

This time around, Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report strongly believes KD is headed to Manhattan:







Frank Isola of The Athletic also reported that league executives are certain Durant and Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving are headed to New York.

"So sure are some executives and player agents of a Durant-Irving pairing in New York that one agent told The Athletic that Durant and Irving are debating on who will sign first," Isola wrote.

Adding Durant and Irving would not only be huge boosts for the Knicks, but they would also provide significant blows to the Warriors and Celtics, two strong championship contenders.

Knicks fans are conditioned for disappointment in what has been an exhausting century of losing, but there's reason to be cautiously optimistic this summer.