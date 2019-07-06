Lakers News: DeMarcus Cousins Agrees to 1-Year Contract to Join LeBron and AD

Scott Threlkeld/Associated Press

Coming off another injury-plagued campaign, DeMarcus Cousins will look to rebuild his value next season with the Los Angeles Lakers by agreeing to a one-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors last summer. He was coming off a torn Achilles in January 2018 while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.

After missing the first three months of last season while rehabbing, Cousins made his debut in January and appeared in 30 games for the Warriors. The four-time All-Star struggled adjusting to his new surroundings and finding form post-injury.

Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, but his 27.4 percent three-point percentage was his worst since 2014-15. He also struggled on defense when opposing teams tried to take advantage of his conditioning and diminished speed because of the Achilles issue.

Despite those struggles, Cousins seemed likely to take comfort in appearing the playoffs for the first time in his nine-year career. Instead, during the first quarter of Golden State's first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, he suffered a torn left quad that kept him out for 14 games.

Cousins was able to return for the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. He was inconsistent over the course of six games, but did have flashes of his All-Star form. The Alabama native had 14 points and six rebounds in Game 5 after taking over when Kevin Durant injured his Achilles.

This marks two straight years in which Cousins has suffered a serious injury to his left leg. Despite being 28 years old, it's fair to wonder which version of the center the Lakers will be getting next season.



If Cousins is the player he was in 2018-19, he can still be an effective role player in the right system. If he can revert back to his pre-Achilles injury form, the Lakers will have signed one of the best big men in the NBA.

One year after being linked to the Lakers, Cousins will join the squad to partner up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Cousins and Davis already have a built-in rapport from their time together with the Pelicans. His arrival in Los Angeles also allows Davis to play his preferred spot at power forward, though he can still moonlight at center as head coach Frank Vogel needs.

Cousins is a high-risk, high-reward investment for general manager Rob Pelinka, but he's one the team can afford to take as they try to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2012-13.