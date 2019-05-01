Carmelo Anthony on Potential Knicks Return: 'I Have to See What's Going On'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony didn't rule out returning to the New York Knicks when asked about the potential for his former team to sign superstar forward Kevin Durant during the 2019 NBA free-agent period this summer.

Melo told Adam Zagoria of SNY he didn't have any inside information about Durant's plans, but he said he'll consider his options during the offseason after going unsigned since February.

"I have to see what's going on," Anthony said Sunday.

The 10-time All-Star selection signed a one-year contract with the Houston Rockets last August. Like his previous stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder, however, the 34-year-old New York City native failed to find success in a secondary offensive role after years of being a team's go-to scorer.

Houston traded him to the Chicago Bulls, who quickly waived the 16th-year forward Feb. 1.

In late January, while his status was in limbo, Anthony returned to Madison Square Garden to a rousing ovation as he watched the Knicks take on good friend Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat.

Anthony, who led Syracuse to a national title as a freshman in 2003 before the Denver Nuggets selected him third overall in that year's draft, said during an interview on the MSG Network that night he wasn't sure what his next stop would be (via Ian Begley of ESPN.com).

"At this point, I just want to be happy," he said. "I think I've put myself in a good, peaceful mind state right now, [being] able to focus in on what I need to focus in on. And whatever's going to make me happy, then we're going to make it happen."

Although the Knicks finished with the NBA's worst record this season at 17-65, they will head into the offseason with expectations of a major turnaround.

Along with speculation the front office will put on a full-court press to lure Durant away from the Golden State Warriors, they are set to receive a high pick in the 2019 NBA draft. With some lottery luck, they could even land Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson with the first overall pick.

Whether there would be any room for Anthony on what will likely be a significantly different and upgraded Knicks roster next fall is a major question mark, even if he's interested in a reunion.