Ichiro Suzuki to Be Instructor for Mariners, Triple-A Affiliate After Retiring

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Ichiro Suzuki has accepted a role as an instructor with the Seattle Mariners and the Tacoma Rattlers, the team's Triple-A affiliate.

Per a team press release, Ichiro will maintain his position as a special assistant to the chairman, reporting to Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto:

Ichiro, 45, retired on March 21 after 28 professional seasons: nine in Nippon Professional Baseball and 19 in Major League Baseball.

He finished his professional career with 4,387 hits, and 3,089 occurred in the major leagues. Ichiro won the American League Rookie of the Year and the MVP in 2001 and made 10 straight All-Star Games, all with Seattle.

Ichiro will begin his new role Tuesday prior to the team's home game against the Chicago Cubs.

Seattle currently sports an 18-13 record, which puts the team percentage points behind the 17-12 Houston Astros for first in the American League West.