Watch Warriors' Steve Kerr Compare Kevin Durant's Recent Play to Michael Jordan

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has been on an incredible scoring run lately, potentially comparable only to Michael Jordan, according to his coach.

While Steve Kerr joked about Durant being like his former Chicago Bulls teammate, he was genuine about describing the forward's success and ability, via Nick Friedell of ESPN.com:

"Kevin's run this past week has just been off the charts. I've said it a few times this week: He's the most skilled basketball player on Earth. He's one of the most skilled basketball players to ever play the game. There's never been anybody like him. Six-[foot]-11, handles the ball, shoots 3s, passes, defends. He's just an unbelievable talent. And I think after we lost Game 2 to the Clippers, I think he just felt like he had to turn it up and lift us up another level. That's exactly what he's done."

In the Game 2 loss Kerr described, Durant had 21 points but ended up with nine turnovers and only took eight shots from the field. Since then, he has been on a tear with at least 30 points in all five games with an average of 40.2 per game.

He scored 50 points on an efficient 15-of-26 in the clinching Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Durant continued his impressive run Sunday with 35 points in the 104-100 Game 1 victory over the Houston Rockets. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were quiet for much of the day, but Durant took over and carried the team to a win.

Durant is averaging 29.1 points per game in his playoff career with two titles and two Finals MVPs. Unfortunately, he has a long way to go to catch Jordan, who averaged 33.4 points per game on his way to six titles and six Finals MVPs.