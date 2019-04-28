Steve Kerr Jokes He Asked Stephen Curry's Mom Sonya to Tell Him to Stop Fouling

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is turning to parental guidance in an effort to help Stephen Curry stop racking up fouls in playoff games.

Kerr told reporters he "made eye contact" with Curry's mother, Sonya, in an effort to have her 'tell him not to foul anymore.' He also suggested he may have to talk to Curry's father, former NBA player Dell, with the same objective in mind.

Curry had five fouls in Sunday's 104-100 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series and had to play with caution down the stretch so his team didn't lose its two-time league MVP. He also had four or more fouls in the first four games of the first-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The sharpshooter finished with just 18 points as he battled foul trouble, but he also hit the game's biggest shot with a three-pointer over Nene Hilario to extend the Warriors' lead from two to five in the final 30 seconds.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

From there, Houston closed to within three and had the chance to tie after it stole the ball from Kevin Durant, but James Harden missed a three from the top of the key before Chris Paul grabbed the offensive rebound and turned it over. Paul was then issued his second technical foul and an ejection when he argued with the official in the immediate aftermath.

Fans will have to tune in Tuesday night for Game 2 to see if the Warriors continue their momentum and Curry learned his lesson about fouling after his head coach turned to his parents.