Mel Kiper 2019 NFL Draft Grades: Colts, Bengals, Browns Top ESPN Guru's Rankings

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2019

Mel Kiper Jr. is seen on the set of ESPN SportsCenter, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his grades following the weekend's NFL draft, giving the Indianapolis Colts the top mark with an "A" for their selections.

Kiper called second-round cornerback Rock Ya-Sin "a little raw" but believes he'll "start immediately." Fellow second-rounder Parris Campbell will "play some slot and also scorch corners out wide," while the team's third-round pick, linebacker Bobby Okereke, "could compete with Anthony Walker for that starting spot." 

And second-round defensive end Ben Banogu "is a really good to fit in Matt Eberflus' 4-3 scheme."

Kiper also praised the Colts for trading out of the first round while nabbing an additional second-rounder in 2020. 

              

