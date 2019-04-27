Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant's 50-Point Game 6 One of Best Performances I've Seen

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had high praise for Kevin Durant after his 50-point performance against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 on Friday night.

"That was one of the great performances I've ever seen in my life," Kerr said after the series-clinching 129-110 victory.

That's quite the compliment given Kerr spent four seasons as Michael Jordan's teammate with the Chicago Bulls in the '90s and four as Tim Duncan's teammate with the San Antonio Spurs after that. And of course, he has coached Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson the last five years.

Durant went 15-of-26 from the floor and knocked down six treys:

The two-time Finals MVP not only set a personal best with 38 points in the first half, but he also tied Hall of Famer Charles Barkley for the second-most points in a half in postseason history, per ESPN Stats & Info. It was one off Sleepy Floyd's record.

Durant was coming off a playoff career high of 45 points two days prior:

It marked the first time in his 12-year career that he dropped 40-plus points in back-to-back playoff games. According to Warriors PR, he is the first Warriors player to accomplish that feat since Rick Barry in 1967.

Durant currently sits fifth in franchise history in postseason points (1,246).