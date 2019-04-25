LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Top April 2019 NBA Jersey Sales

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James hasn't played any games in April, but that didn't stop him from having the top-selling jersey in the NBA during the month.

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo rounded out the top three, while a trio of Philadelphia 76ers (Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler) all finished in the top 10.

James' Los Angeles Lakers had the most sold jerseys among the teams, followed by the Warriors, Boston Celtics, 76ers and Bucks.

James and the Lakers may have missed out on the postseason in his first season in the City of Angels, but the popularity of the superstar forward and his iconic team remain unquestioned. Now, if only they could find a second superstar for him to play beside.

And maybe a president of basketball operations and head coach, too.