Joel Embiid Jokes 76ers Don't Want to Blow 3-1 Lead Like Warriors After Game 4

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Joel Embiid #21 and Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrate the win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on April 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 112-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Joel Embiid hopes the Philadelphia 76ers have learned from the Golden State Warriors' historic collapse a few years back so that they can avoid a similar fate.

Philadelphia grabbed a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets with a 112-108 victory in Game 4 on Saturday. During his postgame press conference, Embiid made a 3-1 joke at the Warriors' expense, causing teammate Jimmy Butler to get out of his seat and walk away laughing:

Embiid is, of course, referencing the 2016 NBA Finals, when Golden State became the first team in NBA history to blow a 3-1 series lead in the Finals as LeBron James rallied the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first-ever title.

The Warriors responded by signing 2013-14 NBA MVP Kevin Durant and have won each of the last two championships.

Embiid has to be hoping his comments don't come back to haunt him. If the Nets come back to win the series, that clip will never be forgotten. If the Sixers make it all the way to the Finals, his quip could be used as bulletin-board material should the Warriors make it there as well.

