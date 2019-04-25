Every NBA Team's Pitch to Its Top Free-Agent Target

6 of 6

Chicago Bulls: PG Patrick Beverley

The Bulls can offer Beverley something no other team can: the chance to come home.

A Chicago native, Beverley wouldn't just be coming back for sentimental reasons, either. The Bulls could carve out a big role for him either as a starter or a high-minute reserve to push incumbent point guard Kris Dunn. Because they play in the East, the playoffs are certainly within reach next season, as well.

Zach LaVine was one of only four players to average at least 23 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting no worse than 37.0 percent from three. Lauri Markkanen showed star potential (18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds), and the trade for Otto Porter Jr. filled the team's need at small forward. Chicago could also land Zion Williamson or another top talent in this June's draft.

The Bulls have the cap space to offer Beverley a fair deal, and he could be both a veteran mentor and a high-level contributor on a team set to rise up the Eastern standings.

Cleveland Cavaliers: G/F David Nwaba

The Cavs are capped out for one more season until the contracts of Tristan Thompson, Brandon Knight, Jordan Clarkson, Matthew Dellavedova and John Henson all come off the books. No big-name signings will take place here.

Instead, Cleveland should bring back one of its own in Nwaba.

He could potentially start at shooting guard, which is a role he'd be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. The Cavs only have JR Smith and Cedi Osman under contract on the wing, and Smith will either be traded or released this summer.

The Cavaliers' pitch to Nwaba is simple: Continue to be the team's best perimeter defender and help improve what became the worst defense in NBA history.

Houston Rockets: F Trevor Ariza

If LeBron James can come back to the Cavaliers, Ariza can certainly reunite with the Rockets.

They stumbled out of the gate this season, partly because they missed Ariza's defensive versatility and overall game. With him, they pushed the Golden State Warriors to Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals and were arguably the second-most-talented team in the league.

The starting unit could, once again, make room for Ariza, although the money would be limited to a mid-level exception. Ariza chose cash over winning last season and was forced to play for both the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. That's a mistake he shouldn't repeat.

Ariza and the Rockets were a couple that should never have split up. It's not too late to rekindle the magic.

Los Angeles Clippers: SF Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have put together one of the best front offices and coaching staffs in the NBA, and the results are starting to show.

Reaching the playoffs and coming back from a 31-point deficit to beat the Warriors is one thing, but doing it while also maintaining the second-most practical cap space in the league is quite another.

The argument for Leonard to come to LA is simple. This is already a winning team that has the potential to add him and another superstar. Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet will only cost around a combined $20 million next season.

A move to the Clippers would also get Leonard much closer to his $13.3 million Southern California mansion.

New York Knicks: SF Kevin Durant

The Knicks don't have to make a complicated pitch. They can sell Durant on the opportunity to join one of the most iconic franchises in professional sports and restore his image and reputation.

While he remains in Golden State, Durant won't get the credit he deserves no matter how many rings he wins. Taking the worst team in the NBA to the Finals—or maybe even the playoffs—would garner far greater respect.

Of course, he won't have to do it alone, either.

New York has more cap space than any other team and can try to pair Durant with Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker or whoever he wants, really. The Knicks are also guaranteed to get a top-five pick—one that could turn into a valuable trade piece for another star a la what the Cavaliers did when they swapped Andrew Wiggins for Kevin Love in 2014.

Durant could get as many touches as he wants and put up MVP numbers once again, this time while recruiting other stars to join him and not the other way around.

